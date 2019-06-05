{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Esther Irene Carstensen, 89, died May 31, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on June 7, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Whitewood Cemetery.

