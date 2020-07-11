Carstensen, Ruth A.
PHILIP | Ruth Ann Carstensen, 75, died July 9, 2020.

Viewing will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Rush Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with live-streaming available at the funeral home website.

