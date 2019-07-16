{{featured_button_text}}

FORT PIERRE | Monty Lynn Carter, 57, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Monty is survived by his wife, Dori; sons, Christopher (Kendra Bly) Carter and Colton (Kristen) Carter; three granddaughters, Effy, Ezlynn and Sullivan; his siblings, Jimmy (Judy) Carter, Byron (Debbi) Carter, Jeanette (Tom) Thompson, Theresa (Jon) Beastrom and Kyle (Jen) Carter; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins, Monica, Bruce, Terry, Todd, Kevin, Kari, Bobbi, and Rusty; mother-in-law, Betty Nelson; as well as Dori's brothers and sisters and their families.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT today at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with prayer service to follow.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at the church. Burial will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.

Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

