PIEDMONT | M. Arlene Carter-Snyder, 94, passed away at her home Dec. 13, 2019. Arlene was born October 3, 1925 in Cody, NE. Arlene graduated from Cody High School in 1944. Arlene married William Ernest Carter May 25, 1945. Ernie and Arlene bought, fixed up and sold ranches in Wood Lake, NE, Stockton, CA, Lincoln, CA, Shoshone, ID, and Piedmont, SD. Arlene was a wonderful ranch wife, she cooked and cleaned for her family and many hired men. Arlene also worked outside the home at Sturgis Livestock Ranch House Café, Covered Wagon Resort, and at the Timber of Ages Petrified Forest.
Ernie and Arlene enjoyed their winter home in Apache Junction, AZ. They had many snowbird friends and they knew how to have fun, playing cards and socializing. Ernie passed away in 1979. Many years later she married Dennis Snyder. They continued to live in Piedmont. After Dennis' death, Arlene continued to live at her home in Piedmont until her death. Arlene was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and Piedmont Sewing Circle.
Arlene is survived by her sons: Milton (Nancy) Carter, Tom (Deb) Carter, Bryan (Kelly) Carter, Merle Carter, Carl Carter, Donald Carter; daughter: Gloria (Bill) Stewart: sister Marilyn Peterson; brother William Empkey; grandchildren: Tonya Stevenson, Shelly Carter, Travis Carter, Josh Carter, Craig Carter, Stacie Jacobsen, Lindsay Erenberg, Sara Peterson, Zack Carter, and Kristi Carter, and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren and a very special friend Vicky Swan.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Empkey; sisters: Ruth Krajeski, Edna Flemming, Margaret Stukel, Tootie Hatfield, Francis Lindsey, Florence Coble, and Donna Lee Farmer; brother Junior Empkey; husbands: Ernest Carter and Dennis Snyder; son Bill Carter; daughter Ila Holzbauer; son Clifton Carter; grandson Beau Carter; and great-grandson, Beckham Erenberg.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Grace United Methodist Church, 10060 Foothills Drive in Piedmont.
Celebration of Life Services will be at 10 am on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont with Rev. Karl Kroger officiating. Luncheon will follow the service at the church.
Burial to follow at the Piedmont Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to Grace United Methodist Church and to the Piedmont Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
