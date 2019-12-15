{{featured_button_text}}

PIEDMONT | M. Arlene Carter-Snyder, 94, died Dec. 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont.

Burial to follow at the Piedmont Cemetery.

