Casey, Christopher I.

RAPID CITY | Christopher Ike Casey, 1 year and 7 months, of Rapid City, SD, passed away surrounded by his family at Sanford Children’s Hospital of Sioux Falls on February 25, 2020.
Christopher was born on July 20, 2018 to Brett and Murphy (Lammon) Casey in Oceanside, CA.
Although having lived a short life, before leaving California and moving to South Dakota he was able to: visit SeaWorld in San Diego, attend a Major League Baseball game in Los Angeles, swim in the Pacific Ocean and enjoy an outing at DisneyLand.
When at home with his family he enjoyed being outside, snuggling with mom or dad, drawing, terrorizing the family dog (Wrigley), playing with his favorite toys (his slide & little red truck) and playing ‘hide & go seek’ or ‘peek a boo’.
You have free articles remaining.
He had a kind heart and a sweet smile. He enjoyed making friends everywhere he went and had no problem handing out high fives, fist bumps or kisses to anyone he may encounter. His personality was light and playful; lighting up any room he entered. He was pure and destined to do great things; and he did, by donating his organs.
Christopher is survived by his parents, Brett and Murphy; God parents, Liza Thares and Dylan Casey; Grandparents; Great-Grandparents; and many Aunts and Uncles.
A visitation and prayer service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Services for Christopher will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00am at Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City, SD with Pastor Al Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City, SD.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Children’s Miracle Network.
Family and friends may sign Christopher’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.