Casey, Christopher I.

RAPID CITY | Christopher Ike Casey, 1 year and 7 months, of Rapid City, SD, passed away surrounded by his family at Sanford Children’s Hospital of Sioux Falls on February 25, 2020.

Christopher was born on July 20, 2018 to Brett and Murphy (Lammon) Casey in Oceanside, CA.

Although having lived a short life, before leaving California and moving to South Dakota he was able to: visit SeaWorld in San Diego, attend a Major League Baseball game in Los Angeles, swim in the Pacific Ocean and enjoy an outing at DisneyLand.

When at home with his family he enjoyed being outside, snuggling with mom or dad, drawing, terrorizing the family dog (Wrigley), playing with his favorite toys (his slide & little red truck) and playing ‘hide & go seek’ or ‘peek a boo’.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He had a kind heart and a sweet smile. He enjoyed making friends everywhere he went and had no problem handing out high fives, fist bumps or kisses to anyone he may encounter. His personality was light and playful; lighting up any room he entered. He was pure and destined to do great things; and he did, by donating his organs.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Brett and Murphy; God parents, Liza Thares and Dylan Casey; Grandparents; Great-Grandparents; and many Aunts and Uncles.