RAPID CITY | Robert L. Caswell, 74, died Sept. 28, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Hill City Cemetery.

Events

Oct 19
Memorial Service
Saturday, October 19, 2019
9:00AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Oct 18
Graveside Service
Friday, October 18, 2019
11:00PM
Hill City Cemetery
Deerfield Rd
Hill City, SD 57745
