{{featured_button_text}}

EDGEMONT | Betty Rose Caylor, 88, died Sept. 9, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 12, at the United Church, with visitation one hour prior to services. Committal services will follow at the Edgemont Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Caylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments