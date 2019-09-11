EDGEMONT | Betty Rose Caylor, 88, died Sept. 9, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 12, at the United Church, with visitation one hour prior to services. Committal services will follow at the Edgemont Cemetery.
Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs
