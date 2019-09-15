{{featured_button_text}}
Please join family, friends and professional associates to celebrate and honor the life of Gary L. Haven from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Black Hills Regional Eye Institute, 2800 Third St., in Rapid City. The event will include a live music jam, beverages and cake, a video of memories and an opportunity to share stories and memories.

