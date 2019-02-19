NEW YORK — W.E.B. Griffin, the prolific and best-selling author of military novels, has died.
Griffin, whose real name was William E. Butterworth III, died Feb. 12 at 89. His death was confirmed Monday by his publisher, Putnam, which did not immediately provide additional details.
Himself a military veteran who served in the Korean War, Griffin wrote more than 200 books under W.E.B. Griffin and other names and sold millions of copies. His many popular series included "Badge of Honor," ''Clandestine Operations" and "Presidential Agent." More than 20 novels, including the upcoming "The Attack," were written with his son, William E. Butterworth IV.
Griffin started out writing books under his own name, but worried that libraries wouldn't accept multiple works by the same author in a given year and began using other names.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.