Jo Andres, a filmmaker and choreographer married to actor Steve Buscemi, has died. She was 64.
Andres was married to Buscemi for more than three decades. Buscemi's representative, Staci Wolfe, confirmed Andres' death to The Associated Press on Sunday. Wolfe did not respond to questions about the date or cause of her death.
Andres was best known for her 1996 short film, "Black Kites," which won several film festival awards. She and Buscemi married in 1987 and had one child together, Lucian, born in 1990.
Buscemi has starred in several films including "Reservoir Dogs, "Big Fish" and "The Big Lebowski." He also starred in the HBO TV series, "The Sopranos."
