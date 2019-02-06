Try 1 month for 99¢
Lois Cersosimo

RAPID CITY | Lois Lenore Cersosimo, 79, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Westhills Village Healthcare.

Lois was born Nov. 28, 1939, in DeSmet to Lucy and A. Oliver Larson. She graduated from Rapid City High School and Black Hills Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She received her Masters of Education Administration from South Dakota State University.

She married Joseph Cersosimo in 1960 and they had two sons, Jay and John; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by life partner, Dr. Dale Bergeron.

Lois was a lifelong teacher and school administrator in the Douglas and Rapid City school systems. She was Principal at E.B. Berquist Elementary School from 1984 until her retirement in 1997.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on July 19, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Cards will be received at Cersosimo Family, 40540-254th St., Mitchell, SD 57301.

