RAPID CITY | Lois Lenore Cersosimo, 79, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Westhills Village Healthcare.
Lois was born Nov. 28, 1939, in DeSmet to Lucy and A. Oliver Larson. She graduated from Rapid City High School and Black Hills Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She received her Masters of Education Administration from South Dakota State University.
She married Joseph Cersosimo in 1960 and they had two sons, Jay and John; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by life partner, Dr. Dale Bergeron.
Lois was a lifelong teacher and school administrator in the Douglas and Rapid City school systems. She was Principal at E.B. Berquist Elementary School from 1984 until her retirement in 1997.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on July 19, at Calvary Lutheran Church.
Cards will be received at Cersosimo Family, 40540-254th St., Mitchell, SD 57301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.