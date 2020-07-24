Champion, Edith

While picketing for better working conditions, she met Paul Champion, a handsome sailor in his Navy whites. They were married on Sept. 27, 1947. Edith was a housewife while Paul worked at Culligan Soft Water. After tiring of working under someone else, Paul and Edith became a team in the soft water business, partnering with Earl and Ester Coleman to run Black Hills Servisoft. They later purchased the company and renamed it Champion Water, together with their son Steve. Edith ran the office. She was bookkeeper, receptionist and advisor to many regarding their water needs. They became Kinetico Dealers. She researched systems, ordered parts and set up service calls while Paul and Steve took care of consumers in the field. They served families not only in Rapid City, but in all four directions outside of the city — north to Faith, south to Hot Springs, west to Gillette, WY and east to Philip and Wall. Paul even provided free repairs on a tourist’s RV that was sidelined in the Kmart parking lot. The parts they needed were not available. His daughter Rhonda worked at Kmart and called him for help. He worked on the RV’s plumbing with a flashlight until the wee hours of a Sunday morning, sending the thankful adventurers away free of charge.