Champion, Edith

RAPID CITY | Edith was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Quinn to Leon and Ethel Jeffery with the help of the country doctor. Her family lived with her grandparents, Rosella and William Williams outside Interior, before moving to the Pine Ridge Reservation where they leased ranch land from “Red Kettle”.
She had an older brother, Marvin, who died of pneumonia at the age of 8, when Edith was just 5 years old. She had two younger sisters, Ruby (Pitts) of Millbrae, CA, and Lila (Copeland) of Pueblo, CO. Edith was never a stranger to hard work, helping her father with chores and riding miles on her mother’s horse “Tony” to retrieve mail for family and neighbors. After leaving the ranch, her family moved to Farmingdale, the Valley, and eventually settled in Rapid City.
During the Depression, ranchers would go to the bank to take out money only to find the banks were closed and their money was gone. Ranchers were unable to feed their livestock. This was the situation Bill and Rosie found themselves in. The government came in, destroyed livestock and burned homes. After losing their home, Rosie and Bill Williams moved to Rapid City. Edith lived with and cared for them while she went to Rapid City High School, where she graduated.
When her Grandparents passed, her family who had been living next door moved into the home. There was no work at that time. Her father Leon found work in Idaho where he rented a room in a boarding house and sent money home. Her mother Ethel worked two jobs, the Alex Johnson Hotel Laundry and the Rainbow Dance Hall so she could purchase Rosie and Bill’s home from the government. She had left six head of cattle under the care of a relative when they left the reservation. When she tried to sell them to help pay for the home, she found the relative had sold them to satisfy their own debt.
Edith moved to Denver to try to find work during the war effort, but the war was winding down. She got a job with Mountain Bell Telephone Company as an operator. She stayed with Verle and Wava Williams in Denver before moving back to Rapid City, eventually renting an apartment and continuing to work as an operator at Mountain Bell.
While picketing for better working conditions, she met Paul Champion, a handsome sailor in his Navy whites. They were married on Sept. 27, 1947. Edith was a housewife while Paul worked at Culligan Soft Water. After tiring of working under someone else, Paul and Edith became a team in the soft water business, partnering with Earl and Ester Coleman to run Black Hills Servisoft. They later purchased the company and renamed it Champion Water, together with their son Steve. Edith ran the office. She was bookkeeper, receptionist and advisor to many regarding their water needs. They became Kinetico Dealers. She researched systems, ordered parts and set up service calls while Paul and Steve took care of consumers in the field. They served families not only in Rapid City, but in all four directions outside of the city — north to Faith, south to Hot Springs, west to Gillette, WY and east to Philip and Wall. Paul even provided free repairs on a tourist’s RV that was sidelined in the Kmart parking lot. The parts they needed were not available. His daughter Rhonda worked at Kmart and called him for help. He worked on the RV’s plumbing with a flashlight until the wee hours of a Sunday morning, sending the thankful adventurers away free of charge.
In 1998, with healthy lifestyle the focus, Paul, Edith, and Steve created H2O to Go, a freestanding building where individuals could buy a gallon of water (free of any chemicals) for 25 cents! Edith envisioned the business, found the land, had the land cleared and had the current building erected. Paul and Steve designed and installed the equipment. It was a special time when everyone in the family...Paul, Edith, Steve, Rhonda and Loren spent days installing materials to assure the room with the equipment would stay a safe temperature throughout the year. Initially they discussed adding a Great Harvest Bread store in the same building, but Rapid City was too small for the franchise at that time.
Edith’s focus was always on family, food and shelter. Paul and Edith provided shelter for many people inside their home including Paul’s family, one of Rhonda’s college friends and Edith’s Uncle Elvie Foote after his wife Myrte passed. Uncle Elvie was a challenge for her. He would declare all housework finished after dumping ashtrays. He lived for bowls of Wonder Bread, sugar and milk. Edith had always dreamed of becoming a dietitian and this was not her idea of healthy eating.
She loved gardening and cooking. Meals were always creative, healthy and balanced with a required protein. Regardless of any other activities, she was always up early preparing lunch for Paul and Steve’s hunting and fishing trips. We were rewarded with good food but often had to share the bathtub with huge flopping catfish when they returned. Weekly bread baking brought all of the neighborhood kids to the house for a warm slice of whole wheat bread with butter and honey. No one in her own family was allowed to leave home in the morning without breakfast. It was the most important meal of the day!
She loved learning and researching subjects of all kinds. Before becoming a business owner, she loved sewing and learned to add lining to suit jackets, not from going to school for it, but by seeking out an individual who had the skills she needed. She sewed many suit jackets, altered clothing for the whole family and managed to sew a new dress for her daughters every Easter.
She loved animals, taking in many dogs, parakeets and cats who all eventually became family even if they belonged to neighbors or were feral. She felt very strongly about spaying and neutering. She was once hospitalized after being bitten by a cat while trying to capture it for a spaying. Many of the family’s pets were found in a dense field of weeds to the north where they were often abandoned and injured. She found Pete, a huge long haired Shepherd who had been injured there. She gained his trust with frequent treats and kindness until she was able to bring him home to help his body and heart heal. He became Paul’s best friend and constant companion, especially on fishing trips to the river.
She was very civic minded. She was involved in Brownies, Girl Scouts, Cub and Boy Scouts. She followed all the city council meetings. If she could not go to them or watch them on TV, she used a VCR to tape them to watch later.
She often contributed time and finances to others seeking alternative health care. Shelves were full of books on assorted subjects mostly medicinal plants and alternative methods for treating any ill. She loved sharing the benefits of Dr. Willard’s Water.
She was never about “things.” One of her favorite activities was to go to “Our Store” (the local thrift store) where she purchased clothing she could alter. It was not uncommon for her to question how much was paid for gifts given to her. Being a Depression baby, she always saved for what may come.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin; her parents, Leon and Ethel Jeffery; sister, Lila Copeland of Pueblo, CO; son, Steve; and husband, Paul. She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Champion of Wheat Ridge, CO, and Debra (Loren Legge) of Rapid City; a sister, Ruby Pitts of Mellbrae, CA; and four grandchildren, Halley and Lander Legge, Rapid City, Beth Hodges, Rapid City and Christina Fivecoat, Rock Rapids, IA; and a great-grandchild, Wade Hodges.
The family would like to thank Morningstar Assisted Living for Mom’s care. The food and activities kept her active and special nightly tuck-ins from staff made it feel more like home.
No in person services will be held due to COVID-19. She would never want to risk the health and safety of others. Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery outside of Keystone.
Cards can be sent to Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E. Minnesota St. (PO Box 2846), Rapid City, SD 57701-2846. Donations in her name can be made to the West River Spay/Neuter Coalition, PO Box 286, Deadwood, SD 57732.
You can share your thoughts and memories of Edith in her Guest Book as well as view her Celebration of Life video and Eulogy located on the Kirk Funeral Home webpage.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.