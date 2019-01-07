Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Kay “Kay-Kay” Chapman, 72, died, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

