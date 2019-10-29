{{featured_button_text}}

SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Charles “Chipper” Chatfield, 96, died Oct. 25, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1, at the Crook County #1 Central Office Gym. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel of Spearfish, SD.

