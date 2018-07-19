Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Lloyd I. Chercus, 88, died July 17, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 23, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on July 24, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Chercus, Lloyd I.
