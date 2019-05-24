HAMDEN, Conn. | Carole S. Chiang, 87, formerly of Rapid City, SD, died peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Regency House. She was the loving wife of Chao-Wang Chiang and mother to Willie, Manny, Anne, and Cathy Chiang.
She was born in Henan, China, April 8, 1932, a daughter of the late Meng-chia and Shu-hui Tien. She was part of a large extended family with uncles who served as governors of Chinese provinces. Her family moved to Taiwan in 1948. She was baptized as a Catholic in 1953. She attended Taiwan University, excelled in her studies in English Literature and Languages, was a star athlete and was the vice president of the student body. She worked as the first female translator for the Taiwanese Defense Department for two years and then won a scholarship at Marquette University in Wisconsin. She earned a Masters degree in Journalism in 1960; through her scholarship, she did research in the History department and in the library. She was active in the Chinese Association, serving as Chairperson, and also elected as Chinese Princess of the International Institute in 1957. During this time, she met Chao-Wang Chiang who was a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. They were married in 1960 and after graduation moved to Corning, NY, where Willie and Manny were born. From 1964 to 1973, the Chiangs lived in Denver where Anne was born, except for sabbatical years in Virginia in 1968 and in Brazil in 1971 where Cathy was born. In 1974, Carole and CW moved to Rapid City, where they lived 39 years before moving to CT in 2013.
Carole was a wonderful mother and wife. She also taught Chinese cooking classes and published a cookbook in 1981. She became an small business entrepreneur, owning two busy Chinese restaurants and a thriving catering business until retirement in 1992. She was active in community volunteer work and the church, and always opened her house to visiting Chinese students. In 1983 and 1992, Carole and CW went to Europe (Germany and England) where CW taught for Boston University's Overseas Graduate Program. Carole continued to share her delicious cooking with many new friends and neighbors in local communities abroad. After retirement, Carole and CW traveled extensively throughout China and the world and in the U.S. to visit children and their 10 grandchildren. They celebrated their Golden Anniversary in 2010 with all their family and friends.
They enjoyed playing bridge and became Bronze Life Masters. Her gift in telling stories is apparent in her biography written in 2014. Throughout her remarkable life, she spread joy and happiness to all she met through her infectious laugh, curiosity, intelligence, drive, amazing kindness, and thoughtfulness. Just as her cooking was indescribably delicious, she added a unique, special ingredient to the lives of everyone she touched by her grace, warmth, and positive thinking.
In addition to her husband Chao-Wang, she is survived by her four children and their spouses: Willie & Linda, Manny & Becky, Anne & Johannes (Boeckmann), and Cathy and her grandchildren: Allyson & Christopher Banket, Kimi, Andrew, Michelle & Giancarlo Cuadros, Lauren, Matthew, Julius, Annika, Tucker, and Hollis. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen Shih-wei Tien Chang.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4-7 p.m. EDT today at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Sacred Heart Parish, 1317 Centre St., Newton, MA. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the CW & Carole Chiang Scholarship fund at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology https://foundation.sdsmt.edu/memorials.
