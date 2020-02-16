Chiang, Chao Wang

He was born on May 21, 1925, in the Chiang village of Woo Wei-Xiang, Anhui province in China to the late Chao-chuen and Chen Chiang. At age 6 years, he moved to Shanghai to join his father. He attended the prestigious Shanghai Chiao-Tung University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation in 1948, he worked for the Taiwan Highway Bureau as an engineer. In 1952, he worked as an English teacher in the local school districts, as well as a translator for the US Army in Korea for a short stint. He was then hired by the Taiwan Public Transportation Department to lead the construction of the first and longest coastal road (300 miles) in Taiwan.

Throughout his life, C.W. was an inventor, scholar and teacher. In 1956, C.W. came to the US and graduated in 1960 from the University of Wisconsin with a PhD in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at Corning Glassworks in NY as an engineer scientist for four years. Through teaching evening classes at Elmira College, he discovered his true passion of teaching. He joined the University of Denver in 1964 as an Associate Professor and achieved promotion to Professor in 1969, with a leave in 1967 to do postdoctoral research at NASA Langley Research Center. He also worked for the Brazilian Space Agency as a visiting professor in 1970. In 1974, he was invited to serve as Departmental Head of Mechanical Engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City. He grew the undergraduate enrollment by 50%, built a thriving graduate program, increased scholarship funding, and gained first-time program accreditation. He was a prolific researcher, creating many opportunities for students, colleagues, and himself to obtain funding and to publish and present at professional meetings. In 1976, he was awarded a federal grant to build a green solar heating/cooling system for the Mount Rushmore National Visitor Center. He enjoyed outside consulting in the summers, including for Bell Labs, John Deere and Argonne National Labs. He taught US troops as a visiting Professor for Boston University Overseas Graduate Program in England and Germany in 1983 and 1993. After retirement in 1993, he volunteered for Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) in Rapid City.