STURGIS | Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Chihak, 88, died March 13, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 20, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will immediately follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

