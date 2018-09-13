Subscribe for 33¢ / day

EDGEMONT | Vincent L. Childers, 95, died Sept. 8, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 2, at the Edgemont Baptist Church.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Childers, Vincent L.
