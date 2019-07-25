{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Viola Chiller, 88, died July 21, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on July 29, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at the Vale Cemetery.

