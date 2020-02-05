Christenson, Bernard
Christenson, Bernard

Bernard Christenson

PIERRE | Bernard "Bernie" Christenson, 81, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Bernard "Bernie" Wyman Christenson was born April 17, 1938 in Britton, SD.

Bernie was a family man and loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Sally; his children, Brad (Ashley) Christenson and daughters Nora and Savi, Brian (Kate) Christenson and daughter Sage and son Myles, and Kathy (Bryan Walz) Christenson from his first marriage; and his stepson, Nathan (Nicole) Welsh and sons Jackson and Declan, and stepdaughter, Macy (Mike) Kaiser and daughters Kielan and Alinea; sister-in-law, Peggy Hanafin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rollin Christenson; sister, Jean Schaller; half-sister, Patricia Kranz Jones; and sister, Marian Raines.

Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m. CST, followed by 7 p.m. prayer services on Friday, Feb. 7, at the First United Methodist Church.

Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the church, followed by full Military Honors at Riverside Cemetery.

He wanted to be remembered not for what he did, but for the difference he made in people's lives by "opening a door or two along the way." Therefore, in lieu of flowers, Bernie requested that memorials be made to the "Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund" through the South Dakota Community Foundation at Bernie Christenson Feed the Children Fund.

His full obituary can be read and online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
4:30PM-6:00PM
First United Methodist Church
117 N. Central
Pierre, SD 57501
Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
9:30AM
First United Methodist Church
117 N. Central
Pierre, SD 57501
