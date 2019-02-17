ESTELLINE | Elmina Jane was born on June 8, 1923, in George, IA, the daughter of William and Johanna (Stickfort) Janssen. Elmina, 95, died on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center.
Elmina received her education in rural school near Dell Rapids, Dempster and was a graduate of the Estelline High School. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Christenson on Jan. 23, 1948, in Dempster. After their marriage they farmed for several years in Hamlin County until 1959. In 1962, they moved to Rapid City, where Elmina was employed at Servall Towel and Linen Co. and later at Mills Drug Store for 17 years. Lloyd died on August 10, 1980, in Rapid City. In August 1982, Elmina moved back to Estelline and has lived here ever since.
She is survived by one brother, William (Gladys) Janssen of Castlewood; one sister, Viola Callesen of Estelline; a brother-in-law, Lynell Popham; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Elmina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Marvin; and a sister, Anna Mae.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with visitation two hours prior.
Burial will be at 9 a.m. MST on Friday, Feb. 22, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Geise Funeral Home
