MEADOW | Marilyn I. Christman, 89, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Sturgis Regional Senior Care.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Art; and five children and their families: Jim and Susie Christman of Fontana CA, and Cherie and Callan; Gary and Cymbre Christman of Spearfish, and Tiffany (Sebastien Fetchko), Kyle (Katie), and Evan; Judy and Chuck Lewis of Sturgis, and Amy (Trevor Lane and children Charlie and Robbie), Sarah (Jesse Rhoden and children Ladd and Sully Jane), and Ben (Katie and son Graham); Jane Christman and Walter Kingsbery of Boulder, CO; and Julie and Ron Scott of Glendale, AZ, and Amanda (Lance Whitman) and Amelia.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Spencer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lemmon. Later that day (around 4:30 p.m.), the family will gather at Smoky’s to share memories and celebrate a life well-lived. All are welcome to join us.
Memorials have been established with the Meadow Fire Department, Bison Ambulance, and Spencer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lemmon.
Condolences may be sent to the family at evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.
