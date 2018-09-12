MADISON, Ala. | Robert Owen Christol, age 74, passed away Sept. 6, 2018, of a heart attack.
Robert was born in Rapid City, S.D., and lived there until his retirement in 2006. He and his wife owned and operated BC’s Car Grooming for two decades. He was an active Shrine member with the Mount Rushmore Lodge No. 0220 and always looked forward to volunteering at the Shrine Circus. Robert will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather with a generous heart and great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife RoseMary Christol; daughters Mary Nair (Udaysankar), Rochelle Connors (Earl), Shannon Scovel (Jeff); son Rob Christol; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services were held Sept. 11, at Berryhill Funeral Home in Huntsville. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital. Interment will be held at Rapid City, S.D., at a later date.
