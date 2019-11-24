{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Jill M. Cichosz, 39, died Nov. 21, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 26, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels of Spearfish

To plant a tree in memory of Jill Cichosz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments