Clapp, Lynnette S.

RAPID CITY | Lynnette Sue Clapp, 66, died June 29, 2020.

Private Celebration of Life services with live-streaming available will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Kirk Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

