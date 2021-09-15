 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence Maurice Jursich
0 entries

Clarence Maurice Jursich

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarence Maurice Jursich

RAPID CITY | Clarence Maurice Jurisch, 37, died Sept. 7, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Rim Rock Church.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News