Clark, Eugene 'Tuff'

RAPID CITY | Eugene Burton “Tuff” Clark, 52, passed away June 6, 2020 at home. He was born April 9, 1968 in Winner.

Gene was best known in the car community for his amazing talent at restoration and skilled metal work. Some of his work was highlighted in the July 2014 Motor Market magazine. He had a love of older classic cars. He restored every type of classic car, truck, boat and even old gas pumps and toy pedal cars.

Gene worked at West River Marine for many years as a Certified Marine Technician. He also spent numerous years running his own automotive metal fabrication/maintenance business which suited his love of all things mechanical and later joined the Sargent Garage team.

Gene’s greatest love was his daughter, Natania. He was a dedicated and loving father who embraced and cherished every moment they shared.

He is survived by his daughter, Natania Clark, his parents, Robert G. Sr. and Juanita Clark, brothers, Robert G. (Pat) Clark Jr. and David A. (Gay) Clark, and sister, Diana M. Clark, all of Rapid City; and an aunt, Kate McCarty of Neah Bay, WA. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, a special neighbor and friend, David Guy and family, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Kirk Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

