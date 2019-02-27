RAPID CITY | Gail V. (Perry) Clark, 84, died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2019, in Rapid City Hospice House with family by her side.
Gail was born in 1934 in Pontiac, MI, to Henry and Esther (Leberknight) Perry. She attended school in Michigan until her family moved to Rapid City in 1944, where she attended Whispering Pines Grade School, Washington Grade School and Rapid City Junior and Senior High School, graduating in 1953. Gail attended Dakota Wesleyan University where she received her teaching certificate. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree from Black Hills State University, and her Master’s Degree from South Dakota State University. Gail taught elementary school in Caputa, Mitchell, and Rapid City until her retirement in 1991.
Gail married the love of her life, Jack Clark, in August 1956 and to that union two daughters were born. Gail had many interests — she was always very crafty and creative. Of all the things she did, spending time with her family and friends was the most important to her. Her giant heart created a welcoming home for her children, grandchildren, relatives and all of their friends. They would end up calling her mom/grandma. Gail will be remembered for creating a house filled with love and laughter, her potato salad, crafts, her quick wit, trips to Deadwood, and warm hugs.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Esther Perry; her brother, Harry Perry; and in-laws, Bryan and Georgia Clark and Jane and Laddy Stanton.
Gail is survived by her husband, Jack Clark of Rapid City; her daughters, Kim (Roger) Schara of Rapid City, and Kris (Tom) Thorne of Gillette, WY; two granddaughters, Katie (Matt) Bennington and great-grandson, Kennedy Bennington of East Hampton, CT, and Tiffany Thorne and her fiancé, Nick Mitchell of Gillette; her brother, Lawrence Perry of Rapid City; her sister, Sally (Owen) Garnos of Presho; sister in-law, Gloria (Harry) Perry; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Gail’s life and private inurnment are planned for a later date.
A memorial has been established to the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in New Underwood and the Hospice House of Rapid City, where Gail received loving care and comfort.
