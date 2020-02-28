Clark, Willilam J.
EDGEMONT | William James "Bill" Clark, 87, died Feb. 26, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at Evangelical Free Church in Hot Springs. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Custer Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs

