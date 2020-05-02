Clausen, Frances D. 'Sandy'

RAPID CITY | Frances D. "Sandy" Clausen, 102, died at her son’s home in Rapid City on Monday, April 27, 2020.
She was born on January 21, 1918 to William and Clara (Humphrey) Sanderson in Thedford, Nebraska. Her father moved the family to Mission, SD where she met George “Ike” Clausen. They were married in Valentine, NE on December 26, 1939.
The family lived in Mission until George was transferred to St. Paul where he retired from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.
George and Sandy traveled the United State and Canada. From 1975 until 1995, the couple wintered in Brownsville, Texas. They moved to Rapid City in 1993, where Sandy joined Emmanuel Episcopal church and became active in other organizations.
Sandy enjoyed her family gatherings, traveling, camping or summer barbecues. Playing card games and being the "champion" cribbage player. Gardening and tending her flowers at her home wherever she lived. Friends and family parties were always exciting and fun.
She is survived by her sons; Gerald “Jerry” Clausen and his wife, Lynn, Ajijic, Mexico and Roger Clausen and his wife Sheryl, Rapid City, five grandchildren; Peter and Becky Clausen, Portland, OR, Patrick and Benjamin Clausen and Jessica Martin all of Rapid City, two great grandchildren; George Clausen and Sierra Clausen, a niece Linda Grosshans and a nephew, Michael Abourezk.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, George, in 2003, and a sister, Elda Abourezk.
A private family service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in the near future.
A memorial will be established to Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.