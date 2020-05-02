Clausen, Frances D. 'Sandy'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Frances D. "Sandy" Clausen, 102, died at her son’s home in Rapid City on Monday, April 27, 2020.

She was born on January 21, 1918 to William and Clara (Humphrey) Sanderson in Thedford, Nebraska. Her father moved the family to Mission, SD where she met George “Ike” Clausen. They were married in Valentine, NE on December 26, 1939.

The family lived in Mission until George was transferred to St. Paul where he retired from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

George and Sandy traveled the United State and Canada. From 1975 until 1995, the couple wintered in Brownsville, Texas. They moved to Rapid City in 1993, where Sandy joined Emmanuel Episcopal church and became active in other organizations.

Sandy enjoyed her family gatherings, traveling, camping or summer barbecues. Playing card games and being the "champion" cribbage player. Gardening and tending her flowers at her home wherever she lived. Friends and family parties were always exciting and fun.