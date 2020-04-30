Clausen, Frances 'Sandy'
RAPID CITY | Frances D. "Sandy" Clausen, 102, died April 27, 2020.

Private family services will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, with burial at Mt. View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

