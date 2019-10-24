{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Kortnee Claymore, 29, died Oct. 19, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26, at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Mossman Cemetery in Ridgeview.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte

