RAPID CITY | Woope Claymore, 35, died Jan. 26, 2019.

Wake services begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31, at Mother Butler Center.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, at Mother Butler Center. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Celebrate
the life of: Claymore, Woope
