Marshall Clement

RAPID CITY | Marshall L. Clement, 42, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Home Health Plus.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1975, in Grand Rapids, MI, to Rush A. and Karen Lynn (Chambers) Clement. Marshall grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

Marshall moved to South Dakota in 1997 and began his construction business, based out of Rapid City, where he worked for 16 years. He was confirmed into the Catholic Church and immersed himself into a life where he grew in his Christianity. Marshall began his time as Director of Facilities at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where he had been a member for four years.

Marshall enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, playing his guitar, cooking and grilling. He was a member of the Lions Club in Rapid City. In recent years softball became a time of great joy. He became a Knight in February 2015 and was very proud of achieving his Fourth Degree with the Knights of Columbus on Sept. 11, 2016.

Marshall was kind, generous and a friend to be counted upon.

He is survived by his two sons, Landon and Beck.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. Christian Wake services on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the church, followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery.

An educational fund has been established for Marshall’s boys.

Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

