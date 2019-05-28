{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lois C. Cline, 78, died May 26, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Cline, Lois C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments