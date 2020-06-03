Coates, Virginia M.
RAPID CITY| Virginia Marie Coates, 72, died June 1, 2020.

Prayer services will be at 5:30 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Requiem mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

