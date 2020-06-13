Cobb, Julia 'Judy'

RAPID CITY | Julia Mae "Judy" Cobb, 86, passed peacefully at home on June 7, 2020. Judy was born on March 28, 1934 to Lawrence “Jeff” and Ella (Rogers) Berfiend in Rapid City.
She graduated from Rapid City High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart William "Bill" Cobb on May 15, 1954. Due to Bill’s career they lived in Whitehall, MT, Casper, WY, and Akron, CO, before returning to Rapid City in 1974.
Judy was a member of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. She was also a Charter Member of the Journey Museum and served on the board of the Minnelusa Historical Association for a number of years. She was an active member of Metro Lions Club where she also held several different offices. She was a past member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Judy and Bill enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and also visited England, Canada, and Mexico. In June 2019, she went on an Alaskan cruise with her daughters, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Smith of Syracuse, UT, and Kay Lakner of Glenrock, WY; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Florence Lee; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Berfiend and Charlotte Randel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents and in-laws; brother, Harold Berfiend; sister-in-law, Audrey Hannon; and brothers-in-law, Robert Lee, Charley Randel and Tom Hannon.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
An online guestbook is available at kirkfuneralhome.com.
