Coble, Lenore

RAPID CITY | Lenore Coble, 86, entered Heaven’s gate Jan. 6, 2020.
Lenore was born on Dec. 6, 1933 in Oklahoma City. While attending OK State University, she met her husband, Jim Coble. They were married in 1952 and were married for 49 years before Jim’s death. They had three children: Dianne, Lori, and David.
Lenore and Jim ranched in the Presho area for 47 years. Lenore was active in community and church life in Lyman County. Her life was a living example of being kind and compassionate to one another and spreading the love of Jesus. To the staff at RC Edgewood Assisted Living, a grateful and heartful thanks for Lenore’s care while she resided there and to the Hospice House for the compassionate care during her final days.
Graveside family services will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the RC Regional Hospital Hospice House or to the Coble Family Scholarship at SD Mines.
Go to kirkfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences.
