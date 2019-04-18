{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Beverly Cochran, 90, died.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. Vigil service and Recital of the Rosary on April 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on May 1, at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

