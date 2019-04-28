RAPID CITY | Beverly "Bev" Gustafson Cochran, 90, passed into eternal life at home in Rapid City on April 9, 2019. Bev was born on December 10, 1928, in Grand Forks, ND, the third of five children to Carl F. and Leila (Hurni) Gustafson. After living in eastern South Dakota, the Gustafson family moved to Rapid City in 1940 where Bev graduated from high school in 1947. Bev met a handsome young marine veteran, named Billy Cochran, a friend of her big brother Carl. The two were married on December 31, 1947, at Immaculate Conception Cathedral.
After high school Bev began working as a secretary for Judge Hurst. Later she embarked on her 30-year career for the U.S. Postal Service in Rapid City. As secretary to the Post Master, she is remembered for her kindness and professionalism.
Although they had no children of their own, the couple became like second parents to several generations of nieces and nephews scattered across the country. Early in their marriage the Cochrans lived on the same block as brother Carl’s family and her mother Leila and little brother Mike. Bev was known as “Aunt Bevy”. She is remembered for her generosity in assisting nieces and nephews to get stared in life.
The Cochrans spent many hours with friends snowmobiling in the Black Hills. In the summertime they enjoyed boating and fishing on Pactola Lake. There they built a summer house which they generously shared with family and friends. Bev enjoyed playing golf and tennis. In her later years she was very fond of watching sports on TV.
Later in life, the Cochrans traveled to many parts of the country in a camper and enjoyed making new friends in various resorts. After several years they decided to buy a home in Mesa, Arizona, where several of their friends had settled. Unfortunately, Bill was killed in a car accident a year later and was never able to live in the Arizona home. This was devastating for Bev. Her family supported Bev through her grief. Bill’s sister Vera and her family included Bev in all their get-togethers. Sister June spent the next four winters in Arizona with Bev. Sister Gloria bought a home in Mesa, becoming Bev’s neighbor. Then Bev’s younger brother Mike built a house in the area. Mesa became a meeting place for family members scattered throughout the country.
The sisters began touring together. They enjoyed three weeks in Europe with Bev’s niece Sandy and her family. They also took an Inside Passage cruise to Alaska, making happy memories for each of them. Another favorite pastime of Bev’s was playing cards. Sometimes she played Thirty One with her two sisters Gloria and June, more often it was a family poker game!
Bev is survived by her brothers Carl and Mike (April), sister June, sisters-in-law Vera and Ila, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Leila, husband Bill, sister Gloria, a niece and nephew.
Bev's bright personality and caring ways will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6-7 pm on Tuesday, April 30, at Blessed Sacrament Church with a Vigil Service including the Rosary at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at Blessed Sacrament Church with Father Tim Hoag as celebrant.
Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign Bev’s online guest book at www.osheimschmidt.com.
