BELLE FOURCHE | Dennis E. Cockrell, 77, died March 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 19, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on March 20, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Cockrell, Dennis E.
