SANTA FE, N.M. | Conrad Eugene Coffield, 87, died on Nov. 20, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Conrad was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Hot Springs, SD. He moved with his parents, Alice (Hotvet) and Gene Coffield, and his sister Kay to Oelrichs, SD, and attended school there until the family moved to Rapid City, SD. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1948 and attended the South Dakota School of Mines for one year. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, MO, in 1952.
The following year, Conrad married his beloved college sweetheart, Maggie Lee Murphey of Midland, TX. He entered the Coast Guard during the Korean War and served for four years at stations on both the East and West Coasts. Following his discharge from the Coast Guard in 1956, Conrad entered law school at the University of Texas at Austin and received his law degree in 1959. In May of that year, he accepted a position with the Hinkle Law Firm in Roswell, NM. In 1966, he opened the firm's first branch office in Midland, TX, and remained as senior partner until 1994, when he relocated to the firm's office in Santa Fe. His areas of practice included oil and gas law in Texas and New Mexico.
Conrad was a member of various professional organizations including the American Bar Association and the State Bars of Texas and New Mexico; a frequent presenter at legal and oil and gas seminars; and had papers published on a variety of subjects. A long-time member of the Episcopal Church, Conrad was a vestry member and Senior Warden of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Midland, TX. He also served on a variety of boards and civic organizations, including the Midland Petroleum Museum and Midland Community Theatre. In Santa Fe, he sat on the boards of the Visiting Nurse Service and ProMusica.
Conrad was preceded in death by his first wife, Maggie, who died in 1990; his youngest son, Philip, who died in 2006; and his second wife, Mona Enfield Coffield with whom he shared 25 joyful years before her death in 2017.
Survivors include his sister, Kay Coffield Pearson of Sheridan, WY; sons, Conrad Coffield Jr. of Charleston, WV, Michael Coffield (Causey) of Houston, TX, and Edward Coffield of St. Louis, MO; and daughter, Megan Coffield Lyon (Frank) of Austin, TX. He also is survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services were held on Dec. 4, at the Episcopal Church of The Holy Faith in Santa Fe.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Interfaith Community Shelter of Santa Fe, Midland Community Theatre of Midland, TX, or a charity of your choice.
