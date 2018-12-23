Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Michelle R. Colbath, 49, died Dec. 21, 2018.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. wake on Dec. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 29 at the church. Inurnment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Colbath, Michelle R.
