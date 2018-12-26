RAPID CITY | Michelle Walter Colbath passed away on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the age of 49, leaving two sons, Mason and Connor Colbath; her grandson, Audie Colbath; her brother, Jon (Angie) Walter; her mother, Sally and stepfather Al Kelts; three nephews, Jon Jr., Jason, and Hayden Walter; one niece, Haley Walter; a special friend, Romeo Vivit; and many devoted friends. They will all cherish her amazing creative skills and loving nature.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Jim Walter; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Rozella Rueschenberg; and paternal grandparents, Harry and Helen Walter.
Michelle was born in 1969 to Jim an Sally Walter in Huntsville, Alabama, during an Army tour of duty, but returned to South Dakota for the rest of her life. After graduating from Central High School, she finished one year at the School of Mines, and then moved with her new husband, Gary Colbath to Vermillion, where they both attended USD.
When Gary finished his law degree, he moved the family back to Rapid City, so that he could join his father in law practice. After several years, Michelle and Gary were divorced. Subsequently, during the boys' preschool years, it was important for Michelle to be at home with her sons and therefore she ran a day care in her home. When her boys entered school, she became a teaching assistant for special-needs children at the school attended by her boys. As her boys moved through the grades, she passed her work for Dental Assistant and worked full time as a dental technician for a few years.
Most recently, she met Mr. Mike Lindell with My Pillows and worked for him in her home until her passing. As we ponder Michelle, we all miss her as a loving, caring person, always ready to help and give smart advice on decorating and displays. May she finally rest in peace...
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Vigil, on Friday, Dec. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.