Coleman, Esther M.

STURGIS | Esther M. Coleman, 97, died Dec. 25, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

