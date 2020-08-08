Coleman, Pamela B.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Pamela Belle Coleman, 54, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Pam was born on March 27, 1966 to Wayne Warne and Jeanette Mangelsen (West) in Belle Fourche, SD. Pam graduated from Frenchtown High School in Frenchtown, Montana and obtained her Civil Engineering degree from South Dakota Mines in 2015.

Blessed to have shared her life are her daughters, Jennifer Coleman and Celeste Warne-Calhoun, and grandson, Benjamin Warne-Calhoun, all of Rapid City, SD; father, Wayne Warne of Deer Lodge, Montana; mother, Jeanette Mangelsen of Portland, OR; brother, John Warne of Tacoma, WA; sister, Georgina Warne of Portland, OR; brother, Shane Warne of Bozeman, MT; sister, Joede Koski of Bozeman, MT; sister, Teresa Warne of Bozeman, MT; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her brother, Bryan Warne; and her sister and friend, Chris Stands.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 at Kirk Funeral Home. Live-streaming will be available on our website, www.kirkfuneralhome.com. Reception to follow at 1 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Rapid City.

