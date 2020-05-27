Collings DDS, Everett

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HURON | Everett J. Collings, DDS, 90, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Avantara Huron.

Everett was born on December 18, 1929 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Frank and Elsie (Talich) Collings. He was raised in Kimball, South Dakota and graduated from high school in 1947. He attended Northern State College in Aberdeen and went on to attend dental school at Loyola University in Chicago. Everett married Ruth L. Reilly in July of 1951 in Highwood, Illinois. Dr. Collings practiced dentistry for 40 years in Huron.

Everett is survived by his five children, James, Tom (Lorinda) Collings of Black Hawk, Barbara, Margaret, and Jeff; 11 grandchildren, including local survivors, Cathleen (Aaron) Denekamp, Rachelle (Larry) Dillon, Ryan (Mike) Bonawitz, Thomas (Juley) Collings; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved spouses and daughter Susan in infancy.

A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish with interment at St. Martins Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Visit welterfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

To plant a tree in memory of Everett Collings, DDS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.