SPRINGFIELD, Mo. | Barbara Anne Collins, devoted wife and mother of six children, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, at the age of 77. Barbara was born on Jan. 5, 1942, in Villa Park, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anne and Warren Jones, and sister, Carole Robertson.
Barbara received her nursing degree from Presbyterian St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Chicago where she met and married her husband of 57 years, Thomas Collins. Barbara is survived by her husband and six children, Thomas Collins Jr., Kelly Pankowski, Patrick Collins, Jennifer King, Julie Davenport, Bart Collins, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A prayer service for family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. CDT on Friday, Aug. 9, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 E. Seminole in Springfield, followed by visitation from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2200 W. Republic Road.
Flowers may be sent to Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Donations may be sent to the not-for-profit Maple Park Cemetery, 300 West Grand St., Springfield, MO, 417-869-0217, in memory of Barbara Anne Collins. Maple Park Cemetery Association was founded in 1876 after Springfield’s original cemetery was badly damaged during the Civil War’s Battle of Springfield. For more than 140 years, all maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery have been provided by local volunteers and donations.
